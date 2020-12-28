Disney-Pixar Fans Recreate Scenes from “Toy Story” to Celebrate the Film’s 25th Anniversary

November 22, 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of the beloved Disney-Pixar film Toy Story. To celebrate that milestone anniversary, fans of the film recreated some of its most memorable scenes.

This new video from Pixar features fans recreating three scenes from the beloved film, including: “The Claw” starring Sholom and Zoe Solomon “Mrs. Nesbitt” starring Khleo Thomas “You Are a Toy” starring Jenna Alvarez

For a more in-depth look at the groundbreaking film 25 years after it’s release, check out Tony’s look back at Toy Story.

You can celebrate the 25th anniversary of Toy Story by watching it now on Disney+