Disney-Pixar Fans Recreate Scenes from “Toy Story” to Celebrate the Film’s 25th Anniversary

November 22, 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of the beloved Disney-Pixar film Toy Story. To celebrate that milestone anniversary, fans of the film recreated some of its most memorable scenes.
- This new video from Pixar features fans recreating three scenes from the beloved film, including:
- “The Claw” starring Sholom and Zoe Solomon
- “Mrs. Nesbitt” starring Khleo Thomas
- “You Are a Toy” starring Jenna Alvarez
