Knott’s Berry Farm Offering Popular Menu Items from Cancelled Taste of Merry Farm Event Outside Park Gates at Cable Car Kitchen

You can still enjoy a Taste of Merry Farm at home! 😋 Starting tomorrow (12/28), visit the Cable Car Kitchen for select to-go food items. Part of the California Marketplace, enjoy this limited time food offering and a wide variety of retail shopping! https://t.co/MfUfpLmRiD pic.twitter.com/f4HSvrlOz5 — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 28, 2020

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA has tweeted that they will be offering some favorite menu items from the cancelled Taste of Merry Farm event for a limited time in the California Marketplace at Cable Car Kitchen.

Starting today, guests can visit Cable Car Kitchen in the California Marketplace (the shopping and dining area outside of the park gates) for select To-Go items.

Though the official site still says that the location is closed, the announcement was made yesterday on both Twitter and Facebook.