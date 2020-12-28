Knott’s Berry Farm Offering Popular Menu Items from Cancelled Taste of Merry Farm Event Outside Park Gates at Cable Car Kitchen

Knott’s Berry Farm is offering guests a delicious option for take out in their California Marketplace, offering some favorite items from the Taste of Merry Farm event that was recently cancelled at the park.
You can still enjoy a Taste of Merry Farm at home! 😋 Starting tomorrow (12/28), visit the Cable Car Kitchen for select to-go food items. Part of the California Marketplace, enjoy this limited time food offering and a wide variety of retail shopping! https://t.co/MfUfpLmRiD pic.twitter.com/f4HSvrlOz5
— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 28, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA has tweeted that they will be offering some favorite menu items from the cancelled Taste of Merry Farm event for a limited time in the California Marketplace at Cable Car Kitchen.
- Starting today, guests can visit Cable Car Kitchen in the California Marketplace (the shopping and dining area outside of the park gates) for select To-Go items.
- Though the official site still says that the location is closed, the announcement was made yesterday on both Twitter and Facebook.
- The Cable Car Kitchen is located outside the Knott’s Berry Farm Main Gate in the California Marketplace next to Starbucks. The architecture of the Cable Car kitchen is inspired by the real San Franciscan cable cars that used to operate at Knott’s Berry Farm in the late 1950s.
- For a limited time, Cable Car Kitchen will be open from 11AM – 8PM and will offer same favorite items from Taste of Merry Farm including:
- Turkey Bites
- Empanadas
- Samosas
- Brussel Sprouts Gumbo
- Turkey Legs
- Tamales
- Concha
- Pumpkin Cider Mac and Cheese with Pulled Pork
- Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
- The remainder of Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm events were recently cancelled due to stay-at-home orders put in place by the state of California, and after careful consultation with local and county health officials. Select shopping and dining (takeout only) locations within the California Marketplace remain open.