New Star Wars Pins Debut at Disney World (Her Universe Sharing Pins, Empire Strikes Back 40th, Clone Wars)

by | Jan 2, 2021 12:24 PM Pacific Time

New Limited Edition and Limited Release Star Wars pins just debuted at the Walt Disney World Resort at the start of the new year to help fans celebrate their love of a galaxy far, far away every day. Here are the new pins to be on the lookout for.

The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary

Three new Limited Edition pins are here at the tail end of the 40th anniversary celebration of The Empire Strikes Back, a milestone the film reached in 2020. Each pin is limited to 2,000 produced and features scenes from the film. Each pin retails for $17.99. In film order, the first scene is Luke Skywalker carrying Yoda on his back…

…Then comes Chewbacca with a chopped up C-3PO on his back…

… Concluding with Darth Vader revealing that he is Luke Skywalker’s father while his one-handed son hangs from a catwalk in one of Coruscant’s gas processing vanes.

Her Universe

From Ashley Eckstein’s Her Universe comes a partnership with Disney Pin Trading where horines of the galaxy are celebrated in a 2-pin pack with a perforated card back for $19.99. Each pin was designed by Karen Hallion and they were announced almost a year ago. One is for you to keep, the other is for you to share. Each pin features an adjective that applies to the character featured, starting with Ahsoka Tano: “Survivor.”

Leia Organa is a “Trailblazer” as Star Wars’ equivalent of “The one who started it all.”

Rey is “Independent,” having grown up an orphan to achieve her destiny as “The last Jedi.”

Padme Amadala is a “Leader,” one who will not stand by to watch her people suffer and die while others discuss an invasion in a committee (mittee, mittee, mittee).

The Clone Wars

2021 is going to be a good year for fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with a new spin-off series, The Bad Batch, coming to Disney+. From the series that fills in a lot of action between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith comes a limited release mystery set with characters from the show, each box retailing for $19.99.

The last new pin contains four of the show’s most popular Stormtroopers including Captain Rex, Jesse, Cody and Sinker. This pin retails for $15.99.

Until next time, may the force be with you.

 
 
