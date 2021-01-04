Build-A-Bear Releases Online Exclusive Baby Yoda Pram Accessory for the Popular Plush Toy

Build-A-Bear Workshop just released a pram that’s the perfect size for their Grogu plush (aka “The Child,” but more affectionately known as Baby Yoda).
What’s Happening:
- Last April, Build-A-Bear Workshop debuted their plush version of The Child from The Mandalorian, selling out in minutes and promising more inventory coming in the future.
- Since then, it’s been a lot easier to build your own Grogu through the company, now with a special accessory that can’t be found in stores.
- The online exclusive Pram retails for $35, but can also be bundled with the plush for $79.
- The keep inventory available, Build-A-Bear is limiting purchases of the Pram to 2 per customer.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop also has a teddy bear inspired by The Mandalorian himself, which can be customized with the theme song from the Disney+ show.
- You can also shop from a variety of clothes for stuffed friends that celebrate your fandom including Baby Yoda pajamas, t-shirts and a carrying bag.