Disney+ Announces Titles For Star in Europe Debut Next Month

When Star launches as the sixth tab on Disney+ in Europe next month, the amount of content will double with more mature titles that have been announced for the streamer from FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television, and Disney Television Studios, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Disney+

Shows and films from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television will make up the 6th brand and tab that appear on Disney+ overseas, along with Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney and National Geographic.

The first two original series to appear on Star will be Big Sky and Love, Victor .

and Other series announced for Star include: 24 Lost Desperate Housewives How I Met Your Mother Prison Break The X-Files Atlanta Black-ish

Films from the Die Hard franchise will also be available when Star launches.

franchise will also be available when Star launches. It should be noted that the lineup announced is for the UK market, and may vary in other countries.

Star will be launched on Disney+ in Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore on February 23, 2021. Latin America will get a standalone Star app that will also include live sports in June.

Introducing Star, a new world of entertainment coming to Disney+ 🤩

+ More Series + More Movies + More Laughs + More Thrills + More Originals 🤯

Save the date for the 23rd February! *tries to contain excitement* pic.twitter.com/1vJxnRKLv0 — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) January 4, 2021