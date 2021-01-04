ESPN Announces NFL Wild Card Game MegaCast Spanning Multiple Networks

ESPN has announced a MegaCast for the Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans NFL Wild Card game this Sunday, January 10, 1:00 p.m. ET that will span across multiple channels including Freeform, all offering different commentary and analysis during the game.
It’s going to be wild. Don’t miss the Ravens-Titans NFL Wildcard Game on Freeform this Sunday at 1pmEST featuring some of your favorite Freeform stars and a halftime performance from the one and only @DJKhaled.
Part of the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. Two days of triple headers pic.twitter.com/O5csnpeGJX
— Freeform (@FreeformTV) January 4, 2021
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has announced an NFL Wild Card MegaCast that’ll span a variety of channels all offering unique analysis and commentary on the Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Wild Card game this Sunday.
- ESPN and ABC will have traditional telecasts with ESPN Deportes broadcasting the Spanish-Language presentation.
- On Freeform, ESPN’s Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will be hosting along with guests who’ll be dropping in such as Good Trouble’s Cierra Ramirez and Motherland: Fort Salem’s Demetria McKinney and Ashley Nicole Williams. DJ Khaled will be performing an exclusive halftime show.
- On ESPN+, Between the Lines will have the cast of NFL Live and Daily Wager come together in a live broadcast breaking down game footage, analytics, and betting odds all in real-time throughout the game.
- On ESPN2, Film Room will breakdown gameplan approaches from both teams and give real-time analysis and predictive strategy adjustments teams may be making.