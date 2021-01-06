Marvel Announces Exclusive First Look at Peach Momoko’s “Demon Days: X-Men” in “King In Black #4”

Marvel has announced that an exclusive first look at the world of Peach Momoko’s Demon Days: X-Men in the upcoming King In Black #4 in a bonus story.

What’s Happening:

Today, Marvel has announced that fans can get their first look at Marvel Stormbreaker Peach Momoko’s all-new Demon Days saga in a six-page bonus story in February’s King In Black #4 ! Announced last month, Momoko will be making her highly-anticipated Marvel Comics writing and interior art debut this March with Demon Days: X-Men #1 .

Pick up King In Black #4 next month for this exclusive introduction to Momoko’s mysterious world of demons, monsters, mutants, and magic, and don’t miss book one of five of the Demon Days saga when it launches in March!

