“Loki” / “Doctor Strange 2” Screenwriter Michael Waldron Will Reportedly Write Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie

We just recently got confirmation from Lucasfilm that its next big-screen Star Wars project will be director Patty Jenkins’s Rogue Squadron movie, and that filmmaker Taika Waititi is busy at working writing his own Star Wars film, but we hadn’t had an update on another previously officially announced Star Wars project for a long while… until today.

In an exclusive story in Deadline, the entertainment news source revealed that screenwriter Michael Waldron, writer of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases, will also be penning the Star Wars movie currently in development by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. This project was announced by Lucasfilm in September of 2019 but we haven’t heard much of anything about it since.

What’s happening:

Screenwriter Michael Waldron ( HarmonQuest , Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , Heels ) will reportedly be writing the upcoming Star Wars movie currently being developed and produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

, , ) will reportedly be writing the upcoming Star Wars movie currently being developed and produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Waldron also served as producer and writer for the fourth season of the hit Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty and is the head writer and executive producer of this year’s Disney+ live-action Loki series for Marvel Studios.

and is the head writer and executive producer of this year’s Disney+ live-action series for Marvel Studios. Also according to deadline, the Star Wars news is “just one part of the recent deal Waldron signed with the studios that will keep him in business with Disney for some time.”

What they’re saying: