“SportsNation” to Premiere on ESPN+ on January 11

by | Jan 7, 2021 11:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The newly reimagined SportsNation will premiere exclusively on ESPN+ starting January 11, 2021. The show will be hosted by Ashley Brewer, Treavor Scales, and Taylor Twellman along with a rotating set of guests.

Photo by Kelly Backus / ESPN Images

Photo by Kelly Backus / ESPN Images

  • SportsNation will take the best of the show that debuted in 2009, and add some new elements to keep it relevant for today’s audience.
  • The team of Brewer, Scales, and Twellman will recap sports highlights while adding in social media reactions, debate, Top 5 lists, deep dives, interviews, and more.
  • A list of guests includes ESPN’s Mike Golic, Jr., Ariel Helwani, Cassidy Hubbarth, Katie Nolan, Chiney Ogwumike, Omar Raja, Gary Striewski, Christine Williamson, and Clinton Yates.

What They’re Saying:

  • Norby Williamson, Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production & Executive Editor, ESPN: “SportsNation has always been a show anchored by the community and conversation of sports as a social experience. Over the years since its debut in 2009, the show has resonated with fans by evolving, and bringing SportsNation back on ESPN+ gave us the opportunity to reinvent it once again. Taylor, Treavor, and Ashley will take the show in a new direction by injecting their unique style and energy to the brand, while still paying homage to the original SportsNation –entertaining, informing, and connecting with fans in a way that reflects how they consume and engage with sports today.”
  • Ashley Brewer, SportsNation: “I grew up a huge fan of SportsNation and always admired the talented female hosts who drove the show. I can’t believe I get to be one now! I’m thrilled to be a part of the reboot of an iconic ESPN show, and look forward to putting our own personal fun, high-energy twist on SportsNation.”
  • Treavor Scales, SportsNation: “This show allows me to be a part of an immensely talented group of people,” said Scales. “From day one, it was apparent that we’re all looking to have a ton of fun with creating it, all while being informative. It’s a fine balance to strike, but Taylor, Ashley and our entire production staff are excited to do just that each and every morning.”
  • Taylor Twellman, SportsNation: “I am thoroughly pumped for this show and the opportunity to showcase the world of sports in a modern format with a talented group of people through a known brand like SportsNation. Should be fun!”

SportsNation won’t be the only show premiering on January 11. Stephen A’s World will also premiere exclusively on ESPN+ the same day.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
