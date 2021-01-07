“SportsNation” to Premiere on ESPN+ on January 11

The newly reimagined SportsNation will premiere exclusively on ESPN+ starting January 11, 2021. The show will be hosted by Ashley Brewer, Treavor Scales, and Taylor Twellman along with a rotating set of guests.

will take the best of the show that debuted in 2009, and add some new elements to keep it relevant for today’s audience. The team of Brewer, Scales, and Twellman will recap sports highlights while adding in social media reactions, debate, Top 5 lists, deep dives, interviews, and more.

A list of guests includes ESPN’s Mike Golic, Jr., Ariel Helwani, Cassidy Hubbarth, Katie Nolan, Chiney Ogwumike, Omar Raja, Gary Striewski, Christine Williamson, and Clinton Yates.

What They’re Saying:

Norby Williamson, Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production & Executive Editor, ESPN : “ SportsNation has always been a show anchored by the community and conversation of sports as a social experience. Over the years since its debut in 2009, the show has resonated with fans by evolving, and bringing SportsNation back on ESPN+ gave us the opportunity to reinvent it once again. Taylor, Treavor, and Ashley will take the show in a new direction by injecting their unique style and energy to the brand, while still paying homage to the original SportsNation –entertaining, informing, and connecting with fans in a way that reflects how they consume and engage with sports today.”

Taylor Twellman, SportsNation: "I am thoroughly pumped for this show and the opportunity to showcase the world of sports in a modern format with a talented group of people through a known brand like SportsNation. Should be fun!"

SportsNation won’t be the only show premiering on January 11. Stephen A’s World will also premiere exclusively on ESPN+ the same day.