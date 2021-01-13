National Geographic Casts Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim in “The Hot Zone: Anthrax”

Tony Goldwyn (Disney’s Tarzan, ABC’s Scandal) and Daniel Dae Kim (ABC’s Lost) have joined the cast of The Hot Zone: Anthrax, the second season of the National Geographic anthology series from 20th Television and Scott Free Productions.

National Geographic announced a second season of The Hot Zone

The Hot Zone: Anthrax

Tony Goldwyn, the voice of Tarzan Scandal

Daniel Dae Kim, Jin from ABC's Lost, has been cast as Matthew Ryker, the FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology who had to convince the world that the United States was under another terrorist attack shortly after the events of September 11th.

Filming of the six hour-long episodes is scheduled to begin this winter in Toronto.

Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson return as executive producers and showrunners.

Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker are executive producers.

