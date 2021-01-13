National Geographic Casts Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim in “The Hot Zone: Anthrax”

Tony Goldwyn (Disney’s Tarzan, ABC’s Scandal) and Daniel Dae Kim (ABC’s Lost) have joined the cast of The Hot Zone: Anthrax, the second season of the National Geographic anthology series from 20th Television and Scott Free Productions.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic announced a second season of The Hot Zone last fall, the original series being their most popular scripted series to date.
- The Hot Zone: Anthrax will cover the 2001 anthrax terrorist attacks that were sent through the mail.
- Tony Goldwyn, the voice of Tarzan in the Disney animated feature and President Fitzgerald Grant on ABC’s Scandal, will play Bruce Ivins, the microbiologist who joined the hunt to find the anthrax killer.
- Daniel Dae Kim, Jin from ABC’s Lost, has been cast as Matthew Ryker, the FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology who had to convince the world that the United States was under another terrorist attack shortly after the events of September 11th.
- Filming of the six hour-long episodes is scheduled to begin this winter in Toronto.
- Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson return as executive producers and showrunners.
- Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker are executive producers.
What They’re Saying:
- Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of scripted and documentary films, National Geographic: “Tony and Daniel are both wonderfully versatile and dimensional actors who will bring complexity and depth to these characters. We can’t wait for their star turns in this startling, authentic and timely scientific thriller.”
- Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson: “Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim have such tremendous depth as actors and are the perfect duo to dive into the twists and turns of the deadly attacks that sent the country into panic.”