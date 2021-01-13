“Star Wars: The High Republic” Lands Atop New York Times Best Seller List After Highly Anticipated Debut

After its first two well-received novels (and similarly instant-hit comic book) hit store shelves last week, Lucasfilm Publishing’s multi-platform Star Wars: The High Republic initiative has proven itself a smashing success by landing on the very top of The New York Times’ Best Seller List.

Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule is in the #1 slot for Adult Best Sellers under the Print Hardcover Fiction category and the #2 slot under the Print & E-Book category, while Justina Ireland’s Star Wars: The High Republic – A Test of Courage has taken the #2 slot for Children’s Best Sellers under the Middle Grade category.

LIGHT OF THE JEDI will debut at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/apIyP6O4Yf — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) January 13, 2021

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm Publishing’s ambitious new project Star Wars: The High Republic has taken several slots atop The New York Times’ Best Seller List upon its debut, including #1 in Adult Best Sellers for Light of the Jedi.

What they’re saying:

Charles Soule, author of Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi : “LIGHT OF THE JEDI will debut at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. Thank you so much… I am so thrilled for my fellow Project Luminous author Justina Ireland for landing on the New York Times bestseller list with her novel A TEST OF COURAGE! She’s fantastic, and this is wonderful, and I am very happy right now.”

“LIGHT OF THE JEDI will debut at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. Thank you so much… I am so thrilled for my fellow Project Luminous author Justina Ireland for landing on the New York Times bestseller list with her novel A TEST OF COURAGE! She’s fantastic, and this is wonderful, and I am very happy right now.” Justina Ireland, author of Star Wars: The High Republic – A Test of Courage : “Yay! So much love for all of you who gave my beloved space babies a chance. Thank you friends for loving Star Wars and books. And a special thanks to Lyssa Hurvitz who has worked tirelessly to support these books and Jennifer Heddle and Michael Siglain for the unerring guidance.”

“Yay! So much love for all of you who gave my beloved space babies a chance. Thank you friends for loving Star Wars and books. And a special thanks to Lyssa Hurvitz who has worked tirelessly to support these books and Jennifer Heddle and Michael Siglain for the unerring guidance.” Michael Siglin, creative director at Lucasfilm Publishing: “CONGRATS to Charles Soule & Justina Ireland for debuting at #1 and #2, respectively, on the NYT bestseller list for Star Wars: The High Republic. And THANK YOU to all the fans for reading & supporting these new books. ‘We are all the Republic!’”

Yay! So much love for all of you who gave my beloved space babies a chance. Thank you friends for loving Star Wars and books. ♥️💕♥️ And a special thanks to @HelloLyssaD who has worked tirelessly to support these books and @jenheddle and Mike for the unerring guidance. ♥️ https://t.co/TfT1ZSDEfd — Justina, Drowning in an Indescribable Emptiness (@justinaireland) January 13, 2021

Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi and Star Wars: The High Republic – A Test of Courage are available now wherever books are sold.