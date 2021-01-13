“Star Wars: The High Republic” Lands Atop New York Times Best Seller List After Highly Anticipated Debut

by | Jan 13, 2021 3:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

After its first two well-received novels (and similarly instant-hit comic book) hit store shelves last week, Lucasfilm Publishing’s multi-platform Star Wars: The High Republic initiative has proven itself a smashing success by landing on the very top of The New York Times’ Best Seller List.

Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule is in the #1 slot for Adult Best Sellers under the Print Hardcover Fiction category and the #2 slot under the Print & E-Book category, while Justina Ireland’s Star Wars: The High Republic – A Test of Courage has taken the #2 slot for Children’s Best Sellers under the Middle Grade category.

What’s happening:

  • Lucasfilm Publishing’s ambitious new project Star Wars: The High Republic has taken several slots atop The New York Times’ Best Seller List upon its debut, including #1 in Adult Best Sellers for Light of the Jedi.

 

What they’re saying:

  • Charles Soule, author of Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi:  “LIGHT OF THE JEDI will debut at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. Thank you so much… I am so thrilled for my fellow Project Luminous author Justina Ireland for landing on the New York Times bestseller list with her novel A TEST OF COURAGE! She’s fantastic, and this is wonderful, and I am very happy right now.”
  • Justina Ireland, author of Star Wars: The High Republic – A Test of Courage:  “Yay! So much love for all of you who gave my beloved space babies a chance. Thank you friends for loving Star Wars and books. And a special thanks to Lyssa Hurvitz who has worked tirelessly to support these books and Jennifer Heddle and Michael Siglain for the unerring guidance.”
  • Michael Siglin, creative director at Lucasfilm Publishing:  “CONGRATS to Charles Soule & Justina Ireland for debuting at #1 and #2, respectively, on the NYT bestseller list for Star Wars: The High Republic. And THANK YOU to all the fans for reading & supporting these new books. ‘We are all the Republic!’”

Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi and Star Wars: The High Republic – A Test of Courage are available now wherever books are sold.

 
 
