Searchlight Pictures’ “Nomadland” Coming to Hulu and Select Domestic Theaters on February 19

After having its theatrical release delayed, Searchlights Pictures’ Nomadland is coming to select domestic theatres and Hulu on February 19th.

What’s Happening:

The wait is over. Almost. Searchlight Pictures is bringing its latest feature Nomadland to audiences this winter through theatrical and streaming releases.

to audiences this winter through theatrical and streaming releases. While originally slated to debut in early December 2020, Nomadland was one of the many movies whose premieres were pushed into 2021.

was one of the many movies whose premieres were pushed into 2021. Towards the end of the year, Searchlight shared an official trailer for the film

Indie Wire writes

It will then debut in select domestic and drive-in theatres on February 19th. But that’s not all; Nomadland will also launch on Hulu

will also launch on Of course with constantly evolving restrictions and closures, Searchlight notes that release dates are subject to change, but if everything remains on track, the long awaited picture —which has already garnered Oscar buzz—will finally make its way to the big screen.

Festival Debuts and Oscar Buzz:

Last fall, Nomadland premiered

It won the Golden Lion for Best Film in Venice; People’s Choice Audience Award in Toronto; and took home the top prize at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

Zhao’s work has been praised earning her Best Director from both the New York and Los Angeles Film Critics Circles.

The film is already being rumored to receive Oscar nominations in the Best Picture, Actress, and Director categories.

Synopsis:

“Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.”