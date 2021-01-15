New “WandaVision” Featurette Dives Into the Story of the New Disney+ Series

Marvel has shared a new featurette for their brand new Disney+ series WandaVision. The featurette includes insight from the cast and crew as they explain just what this new series is really about.

The featurette includes: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Writer Jac Schaeffer Director and Executive Producer Matt Shakman Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda) Paul Bettany (Vision)

The videos shows some behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the first couple of episodes, which were released today on Disney+, including a look at the live studio audience that was present during filming.

Schaeffer explained the format of the series, saying “Through the course of the series we see several different iterations of the golden era of sitcoms and television.”

Feige calls the series a “mind-bending and very unique story, unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

Interestingly, during her interview, Schaeffer is situated in front of what appears to be some character art. Marvel fans will notice an image of Simon Williams, also known as Wonder Man, a character who has a lot of ties to Vision in the comics.

Additionally, D23 released a video today featuring interviews with the cast and creators from when the show was announced back in 2019:

About the Series:

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

