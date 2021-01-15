New “WandaVision” Featurette Dives Into the Story of the New Disney+ Series

Marvel has shared a new featurette for their brand new Disney+ series WandaVision. The featurette includes insight from the cast and crew as they explain just what this new series is really about.
- The featurette includes:
- Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige
- Writer Jac Schaeffer
- Director and Executive Producer Matt Shakman
- Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda)
- Paul Bettany (Vision)
- The videos shows some behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the first couple of episodes, which were released today on Disney+, including a look at the live studio audience that was present during filming.
- Schaeffer explained the format of the series, saying “Through the course of the series we see several different iterations of the golden era of sitcoms and television.”
- Feige calls the series a “mind-bending and very unique story, unlike anything you’ve seen before.”
- Interestingly, during her interview, Schaeffer is situated in front of what appears to be some character art. Marvel fans will notice an image of Simon Williams, also known as Wonder Man, a character who has a lot of ties to Vision in the comics.
- Additionally, D23 released a video today featuring interviews with the cast and creators from when the show was announced back in 2019:
About the Series:
- WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
- Get to know more about Wanda Maximoff and the Vision on Disney+’s new series Marvel: Legends. The show will recap the characters and storylines that will be a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.
