Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2021

February is shaping up to be another exciting month for Disney+, which just announced all of their planned new originals and library additions. The big news of the announcement is The Muppet Show, which fans have been asking for since the streaming service launched. The new month will also bring new movies like Flora & Ulysses, four new episodes of WandaVision, and a whole lot more. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.
New Exclusives
Movies
Flora & Ulysses – Coming February 19th
“Disney's “Flora & Ulysses” is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life–and her outlook–forever.”
Myth: A Frozen Tale – Coming February 26th
“In an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle, a family sits down for a bedtime story and is transported to a vibrant and mystical world where the elemental spirits (inspired by Disney’s global phenomenon, Frozen 2) come to life and the myth of their past and future is revealed.”
TV Shows
- WandaVision
- February 5th – Episode 5
- February 12th – Episode 6
- February 19th – Episode 7
- February 26th – Episode 8
- Inside Pixar
- February 12th – 5 New Episodes Themed to “Portraits”
New Library Additions
February 5th
Movies
TV Shows/Specials
- Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)
February 12th
Movies
- Marvel’s Behind the Mask
TV Shows/Specials
- Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)
- Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)
February 19th
Movies
- The Book of Life
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2
TV Shows/Specials
- The Muppet Show (s1-5)
February 26th
TV Shows/Specials
- Car SOS (s8)
- Disney Channel Games 2008
- Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
- Pair of Kings (s1-3)
- Roll it Back (s1)
- American Dragon: Jake Long (s1-2)
- Mickey Go Local (s1)
- Okavango: River of Dreams
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)
- Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
