Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2021

by | Jan 19, 2021 12:38 PM Pacific Time

February is shaping up to be another exciting month for Disney+, which just announced all of their planned new originals and library additions. The big news of the announcement is The Muppet Show, which fans have been asking for since the streaming service launched. The new month will also bring new movies like Flora & Ulysses, four new episodes of WandaVision, and a whole lot more. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies

Flora & Ulysses – Coming February 19th

“Disney's “Flora & Ulysses” is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life–and her outlook–forever.”

Myth: A Frozen Tale – Coming February 26th

“In an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle, a family sits down for a bedtime story and is transported to a vibrant and mystical world where the elemental spirits (inspired by Disney’s global phenomenon, Frozen 2) come to life and the myth of their past and future is revealed.”

TV Shows

  • WandaVision
    • February 5th – Episode 5
    • February 12th – Episode 6
    • February 19th – Episode 7
    • February 26th – Episode 8
  • Inside Pixar
    • February 12th – 5 New Episodes Themed to “Portraits”

New Library Additions

February 5th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

February 12th

Movies

  • Marvel’s Behind the Mask

TV Shows/Specials

  • Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)
  • Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

February 19th

Movies

  • The Book of Life
  • Cheaper by the Dozen
  • Cheaper by the Dozen 2

TV Shows/Specials

February 26th

TV Shows/Specials

  • Car SOS (s8)
  • Disney Channel Games 2008
  • Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
  • Pair of Kings (s1-3)
  • Roll it Back (s1)
  • American Dragon: Jake Long (s1-2)
  • Mickey Go Local (s1)
  • Okavango: River of Dreams
  • Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)
  • Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

