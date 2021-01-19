Ginger Gonzaga Cast To Co-Star In Marvel’s Disney+ Series “She Hulk”

I’m beyond excited to join 💚#Shehulk!💚 We will be directed by #KatCairo! @ChairmanGao is gifting us her hilarious writing & I get to run amok w/ the insanely talented #tatianamaslaney. Thanks @Marvel & @disneyplus 4 your support & having me in the fam! Get ready! It’s AWESOME! https://t.co/bqMUdlhE5O

— Ginger Gonzaga ✨ (@gingerthejester) January 20, 2021