Ginger Gonzaga Cast To Co-Star In Marvel’s Disney+ Series “She Hulk”

Ginger Gonzaga is set to co-star opposite Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming She Hulk Marvel series for Disney+, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Ginger Gonzaga (Showtime’s Kidding) is set to co-star as Jennifer Walters’ Best Friend on the upcoming Marvel Series for Disney+, She Hulk. It was earlier announced that Walters would be played by Tatiana Maslany as the cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.
- Gonzaga was previously seen on ABC’s Mixology and heard on Fox’s Family Guy, and was a host on Hulu’s comedic pop culture recap show, The Morning After.
- Not much is known about the new series, aside from it being a legal comedy that follows Jennifer Walters, an attorney who has similar powers to her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk. The casting of Gonzaga is the latest information regarding the cast, aside from Tatiana Malany as the titular She Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Tim Roth also reprising his character, The Abomination. The Series will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as Head Writer.
- Gonzaga even took to Twitter to share her excitement for the news.
I’m beyond excited to join 💚#Shehulk!💚 We will be directed by #KatCairo! @ChairmanGao is gifting us her hilarious writing & I get to run amok w/ the insanely talented #tatianamaslaney. Thanks @Marvel & @disneyplus 4 your support & having me in the fam! Get ready! It’s AWESOME! https://t.co/bqMUdlhE5O
— Ginger Gonzaga ✨ (@gingerthejester) January 20, 2021