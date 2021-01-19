Disneyland’s Toy Story Lot Super POD Closed Today Due to High Winds

The COVID-19 vaccine Super POD site located at Disneyland’s Toy Story Parking Lot will be closed today, Tuesday, January 19, due to high winds.
- It was reported by the OC Register that the location will be closed due to damaging winds of up to 50 mph expected to go through Orange County Tuesday through early Wednesday.
50 to 80 mph winds are expected for California today, with extreme fire danger. https://t.co/t4VVgTAMNI pic.twitter.com/g3q1a6E3Vf
- There was no answer currently on if the vaccination site would reopen on Wednesday.
- Last week, Orange County Supervisors held a conference at the Disneyland Super POD discussing vaccination goals, how to register, and interest in opening other Super POD locations.