Tokyo Disney Resort Sends Update on Park Ticket Availability for Future Dates

Tokyo Disney Resort has sent out an update on when ticket sales will begin for visits from February 27 through March 5, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Currently, tickets at the resort are being sold through February 26, 2021.

Starting January 27, 2021, ticket sales will begin for dates from February 27 through March 5, 2021.

Ticket Sales Schedule Currently available Admissions up to February 26, 2021 From 2:00 p.m. JST, January 27, 2021 Admissions from February 27 to March 5, 2021

One-day Passports are only being sold at this time and a calendar on the website shows which dates have availability or are starting to run short on tickets.

Ticket sales will continue to be offered around one month in advance and five tickets can be purchased at a time until further notice. Tickets can also be purchased at some travel agencies.

On October 23, 2020, Tokyo Disney Resort made the decision to only accept dated tickets and do away with the annual passholder lottery.

You can get more details and see the monthly ticket calendars on Tokyo Disney Resort’s official website