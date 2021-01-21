Festival of the Lion King Returning at Walt Disney World Summer 2021

The king will return! Walt Disney World announced today that the award-winning stage show Festival of the Lion King will resume performances Summer 2021.

What’s Happening:

Festival of the Lion King Animal Kingdom Disney Parks Blog

The fan-favorite show was originally a last-minute addition to the park when it opened in the Camp Minnie & Mickey area of the park, which was intended to be temporary.

After becoming the most popular show in the park, it was the only part of Camp Minnie & Mickey that was saved when the land was replaced by Pandora: The World of Avatar

A new, permanent theater was constructed

When Walt Disney World reopened its theme parks last July, most live shows did not return.

The reopening allows more Cast Members to return to work including singers, dancers, technicians and hosts who manage the queue and seating for the Harambe Theatre.

The show includes songs from The Lion King to help bring the story of Simba to life along with acrobatics.

The only other stage show that has resumed operation at Walt Disney World is For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration