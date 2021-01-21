Festival of the Lion King Returning at Walt Disney World Summer 2021

The king will return! Walt Disney World announced today that the award-winning stage show Festival of the Lion King will resume performances Summer 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Festival of the Lion King will resume performances at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this summer, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- The fan-favorite show was originally a last-minute addition to the park when it opened in the Camp Minnie & Mickey area of the park, which was intended to be temporary.
- After becoming the most popular show in the park, it was the only part of Camp Minnie & Mickey that was saved when the land was replaced by Pandora: The World of Avatar.
- A new, permanent theater was constructed for the show in Harambe Village, which opened in 2014.
- When Walt Disney World reopened its theme parks last July, most live shows did not return.
- The reopening allows more Cast Members to return to work including singers, dancers, technicians and hosts who manage the queue and seating for the Harambe Theatre.
- The show includes songs from The Lion King to help bring the story of Simba to life along with acrobatics.
- The only other stage show that has resumed operation at Walt Disney World is For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, which reopened in October.