Photo Update: Hall of Presidents Closed at Magic Kingdom To Welcome Joe Biden

With the inauguration of America’s newest president, Joe Biden, hours behind us, Magic Kingdom has closed the doors of the classic Hall of Presidents to make way for the latest addition.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today we were at the Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World,

Yesterday, a Disney World spokesperson confirmed

The closure of the attraction coincided with Inauguration Day when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were sworn in for the country, and the world, to see yesterday.

Donald Trump was added to the attraction in December 2017 after the show closed for refurbishment in January 2017, which included additional theater improvements such as new lighting and an updated opening movie.

Every sitting president since Bill Clinton has had a speaking role when being added to The Hall of Presidents.

Disney fans were wondering if we’d see a reimagining of the show or the continuation of presidents being added as has been the tradition.

No date was given at the time for the attraction’s scheduled reopening.

The neighboring grab and go food location is also closed for refurbishment, with no anticipated reopening date at this time.

