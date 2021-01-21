“Skywalker: A Family at War” Star Wars Fictional Biography Book Announced by Lucasfilm Publishing

by | Jan 21, 2021 3:02 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

There is no more famous last name in the Star Wars galaxy than Skywalker. From Anakin to Luke to Rey (who adopted the moniker at the end of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), the Force is certainly strong in this family.

That’s why Lucasfilm Publishing has announced that it will be releasing a new fictional biography of the Skywalker clan entitled Skywalker: A Family at War this coming Star Wars Day (May the 4th, 2021) from DK. The book is being written by StarWars.com associate editor and This Week in Star Wars host Kristin Baver, who had the honor of announcing her own exciting news on today’s episode.

Watch “This Week in Star Wars” for January 21, 2021:

What’s happening:

  • Lucasfilm Publishing is partnering with DK to release a new book entitled Skywalker: A Family at War, which will be a fictional biography of the Skywalker family as seen across the iconic Star Wars saga, both in movies and other canonical ancillary media.
  • The book is being written by Lucasfilm’s Kristin Baver, who serves as associate editor for StarWars.com and hosts the company’s weekly This Week in Star Wars news web series on YouTube. The cover art has been created by artist Matt Ferguson, who says he was “inspired by the original art that accompanied the release” of the original movie.
  • Skywalker: A Family at War will be released this year on Star Wars Day– May the 4th (as in May the Fourth Be with You).

What they’re saying:

  • Author Kristen Baver: ““I’m so thrilled to be able to tell the story of the Skywalkers through the lens of a biographer. From the outset, I knew I wanted to treat the family as if they were real people, with compassion and empathy, while simultaneously crafting an unflinching portrait of their accomplishments and their failures. These characters are larger than life yet so fragile and unmistakably human, and that comes into focus when you study how their actions impact the greater galaxy and their family. When I first saw Star Wars as a kid, I watched the movies over and over, always looking for something I hadn’t noticed before in the storytelling. Essentially, I wrote the book I wish I would have had during that time, when I was hungry to know everything I could learn about these characters.”
 
 
