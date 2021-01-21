“Skywalker: A Family at War” Star Wars Fictional Biography Book Announced by Lucasfilm Publishing

There is no more famous last name in the Star Wars galaxy than Skywalker. From Anakin to Luke to Rey (who adopted the moniker at the end of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), the Force is certainly strong in this family.

That’s why Lucasfilm Publishing has announced that it will be releasing a new fictional biography of the Skywalker clan entitled Skywalker: A Family at War this coming Star Wars Day (May the 4th, 2021) from DK. The book is being written by StarWars.com associate editor and This Week in Star Wars host Kristin Baver, who had the honor of announcing her own exciting news on today’s episode.

Watch “This Week in Star Wars” for January 21, 2021:

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm Publishing is partnering with DK to release a new book entitled Skywalker: A Family at War , which will be a fictional biography of the Skywalker family as seen across the iconic Star Wars saga, both in movies and other canonical ancillary media.

