planDisney Community Now Interacting with Guests on Twitter and Instagram

planDisney, previously known as the Disney Parks Moms Panel, is now sharing advice on Instagram and Twitter with both social media accounts converted to the new branding.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog announced that Disney Parks Guests can now interact with the planDisney team on Twitter (@planDisney) and Instagram (@planDisneypanel).
- While the Instagram account is brand-new, the Twitter account was rebranded from the previous Disney Parks Moms Panel, which transformed into planDisney last August.
- planDisney’s team is comprised of adult Disney Parks aficionados, both with and without kids, who can assist Guests with their vacation planning by answering questions from people with first-hand experience.
- Panelists are independent contractors, not Cast Members, who received complimentary vacation experiences to Walt Disney World, Disneyland or Disney Cruise Line in order to better assist Guests with planning their own experiences.
- Visit planDisney.com or follow the above social media accounts to interact with the planDisney panelists. You can also use #planDisney on social media.