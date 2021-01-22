planDisney Community Now Interacting with Guests on Twitter and Instagram

planDisney, previously known as the Disney Parks Moms Panel, is now sharing advice on Instagram and Twitter with both social media accounts converted to the new branding.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog @planDisney @planDisneypanel

While the Instagram account is brand-new, the Twitter account was rebranded from the previous Disney Parks Moms Panel, which transformed into planDisney last August

planDisney’s team is comprised of adult Disney Parks aficionados, both with and without kids, who can assist Guests with their vacation planning by answering questions from people with first-hand experience.

Panelists are independent contractors, not Cast Members, who received complimentary vacation experiences to Walt Disney World Disneyland

Visit planDisney.com