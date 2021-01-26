ABC News Anchor Tom Llamas To Leave For NBC News

ABC News Anchor Tom Llamas is set to leave the network he has called home since 2014 and head over to NBC News, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Tom Llamas, the ABC News Anchor who usually leads the weekend broadcasts of World News Tonight on the network, is said to be leaving ABC News and heading to NBC News.
- Llamas has been at ABC since 2014 and also anchors for the divisions ABC News Live streaming service.
- Reportedly, Llamas is leaving the network as it has become clear that he will not take over full time behind the desk at World News Tonight, or even Good Morning America, or 20/20, since regular World News Tonight anchor David Muir has achieved higher viewership for the show since he took over in 2014, and Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are attached to Good Morning America.
- Tom Llamas is an Emmy award-winning journalist, anchor of ABC News' World News Tonight weekend editions and breaking news and live events for ABC News Live, and chief national affairs correspondent, reporting for all ABC News programs and platforms.
- Llamas has covered the most important stories in recent history. Recently, he helped lead the network’s COVID-19 coverage reporting from hot zones around the country, conducted investigative reports on the 2020 race for president, and ran the ABC News virtual touchscreen map on election nights.
- Prior to joining ABC News in 2014, Llamas was an investigative reporter and anchor of the 5 p.m. newscast at WNBC-NBC4 in New York. He also served as a contributing correspondent at NBC News. While based in New York for five years, Llamas covered a wide range of major news stories including Hurricane Sandy, the Boston Marathon bombings, “Miracle on the Hudson,” the Times Square bomb scare and the earthquake in Haiti.
- Llamas has been recognized with several awards and honors throughout his career. In 2015, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists awarded Llamas with the Presidential Award of Impact.
- He also garnered Emmy awards for Best Anchor and Best Hard News Story in 2013. In 2012, he won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards for feature and hard news reporting, and was also part of the WNBC team that won the Murrow for breaking news coverage of Hurricane Sandy in 2014. Llamas was honored with the prestigious El Award by El Diario, in 2012, the country’s oldest and largest Spanish-language newspaper.