Billy Crystal Shares Update on “Monsters at Work” Series Coming to Disney+

Billy Crystal, the voice of the beloved Pixar character Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, has shared a minor update on the production of the Monsters at Work series planned for Disney+ in an interview with Collider.

Crystal explained that Monsters at Work will take place six months after the events of Monsters Inc. and will introduce us to the Laugh Floor, as opposed to the Scare Floor we saw in the film.

The actor explained that he has already recorded a lot of his lines for the series and was able to do some from home. He did also explain that they've been on a break due to the pandemic.

Unfortunately, Crystal doesn’t know when we’ll be seeing the series premiering on Disney+, but he did promise that it is “really going to be fun.”

Monsters at Work will follow Tylor Tuskman, who was a scarer who struggles to make the adjustment to laugh power and is relegated to a desk job with the Monsters Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) while he studies his jokes in hopes of becoming a jokester.

Producers Roberts Gannaway and Ferrell Barron have referred to the new series as both a "workplace comedy" and a "sitcom."

Back in 2019, before Disney+ launched, they also showed some new locations

The cast:

Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskman

Aisha Tyler as Millie

Billy Crystal as Mike

John Goodman as Sully