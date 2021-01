Learn More About Characters From “Star Wars: The High Republic” in New Videos Released

StarWars.com has released two videos highlighting different characters in the new series, Star Wars: The High Republic.

One thing that distinguishes Avar Kriss from the other Jedi is that she sees the force as music.

The anarchists of the Outer Rim, The Nihil, are masked marauders. Before being attacked, they use smoke and poisonous gases to intimidate.

