NBA G League to Play 135-Game Schedule at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World

by | Jan 27, 2021 2:37 PM Pacific Time

The NBA G League today released its game and telecast schedules for 2021 play, which will tip off on Wednesday, February 10. The full 135-game schedule will be played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

  • Interestingly, despite the games being played at Walt Disney World, there has been no mention of the league implementing a “Disney Bubble” environment, as was reported back in December.
  • Eighteen teams, including 17 NBA G League teams and NBA G League Ignite, will each play 15 games from February 10 – March 6.  
  • The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff, which will begin on March 8 and conclude with the NBA G Final presented by YouTube TV on March 11.
  • The 2021 competition tips off when NBA G League Ignite, the recently launched team for NBA Draft-eligible players, makes its debut against NBA veteran Jeremy Lin and the Santa Cruz Warriors on February 10 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2.  
  • Action on ESPN’s networks continues on Thursday, February 11 at 3 p.m. ET when Admiral Schofield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA G League Draft, and the Greensboro Swarm take on 2017 NBA Draft first-round selection Justin Patton and the Westchester Knicks on ESPNU.  
  • ESPN’s NBA G League telecast schedule features 14 regular season games across ESPN2 and ESPNU, with over 100 regular season games streaming on ESPN+.  
  • The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will host a maximum of six games per day across two venues.
  • Under this year’s competitive format, there will be no division or conference alignment of teams and no team will play an opponent more than once.  
  • The 17 NBA G League teams participating will include:
    • Agua Caliente Clippers (LA Clippers)
    • Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs)
    • Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers)
    • Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers)
    • Erie BayHawks (New Orleans Pelicans)
    • Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers)
    • Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets)
    • Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves)
    • Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic)
    • Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets)
    • Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies)
    • Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder)
    • Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors)
    • Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets)
    • Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz)
    • Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors)
    • Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks)
 
 
