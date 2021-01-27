NBA G League to Play 135-Game Schedule at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World

The NBA G League today released its game and telecast schedules for 2021 play, which will tip off on Wednesday, February 10. The full 135-game schedule will be played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.
- Interestingly, despite the games being played at Walt Disney World, there has been no mention of the league implementing a “Disney Bubble” environment, as was reported back in December.
- Eighteen teams, including 17 NBA G League teams and NBA G League Ignite, will each play 15 games from February 10 – March 6.
- The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff, which will begin on March 8 and conclude with the NBA G Final presented by YouTube TV on March 11.
- The 2021 competition tips off when NBA G League Ignite, the recently launched team for NBA Draft-eligible players, makes its debut against NBA veteran Jeremy Lin and the Santa Cruz Warriors on February 10 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2.
- Action on ESPN’s networks continues on Thursday, February 11 at 3 p.m. ET when Admiral Schofield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA G League Draft, and the Greensboro Swarm take on 2017 NBA Draft first-round selection Justin Patton and the Westchester Knicks on ESPNU.
- ESPN’s NBA G League telecast schedule features 14 regular season games across ESPN2 and ESPNU, with over 100 regular season games streaming on ESPN+.
- The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will host a maximum of six games per day across two venues.
- Under this year’s competitive format, there will be no division or conference alignment of teams and no team will play an opponent more than once.
- The 17 NBA G League teams participating will include:
- Agua Caliente Clippers (LA Clippers)
- Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs)
- Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Erie BayHawks (New Orleans Pelicans)
- Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers)
- Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets)
- Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic)
- Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets)
- Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors)
- Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets)
- Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz)
- Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors)
- Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks)