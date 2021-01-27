New Series “Foodtastic” Coming to Disney+ With Host and Executive Producer Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer will serve as host and executive producer for a new series coming to Disney+, Foodtastic.

The news comes from D23 of the series announcement:

“Keke Palmer has been tapped to host and executive produce Foodtastic, an unscripted build competition series for Disney+ where teams of contestants are challenged to create whimsical, larger-than-life, Disney-inspired works of art made out of all types of food—including everything from cheese and butter to fruits and vegetables! NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera and FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem will be the judges. The 11-episode series started production this week and is slated to premiere later this year.”

Each episode will have three teams competing to create food sculptures that tell the story of different Disney characters and franchises. They will be judged on design, technical skills, and narrative but not taste.

Foodtastic is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman will serve as executive producers on the upcoming series.

You can catch Palmer in the role of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins in Disney+’s upcoming series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and as Mary Thomas in the 2007 Disney Channel Jump In! which is now streaming on Disney+.