Timothy Bradley Jr. to Remain at ESPN Serving as Boxing Analyst for “Top Rank on ESPN”

Former professional boxer, Timothy Bradley has resigned with ESPN and will serve as boxing analyst for Top Rank on ESPN. What’s Happening: ESPN has announced that Timothy Bradley Jr. has signed a contract extension with the network. He originally joined ESPN in 2016 following his retirement from professional boxing.

Bradley will continue to serve as boxing analyst for Top Rank on ESPN and appear on a variety of ESPN platforms including ESPN+.

and appear on a variety of ESPN platforms including ESPN+. He will participate in pre- and post-shows and ringside contributions providing commentary along with ESPN’s boxing announce team which includes: Mark Kriegel Bernardo Osuna Joe Tessitore Andre Ward

What They’re Saying: Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president, production and remote events: “We are thrilled to have Tim continuing his role with Top Rank on ESPN . His expertise, knowledge and passion for the sport makes him an incredible part of our Top Rank on ESPN team. Last June, boxing was the first live event production back on our air following the pause in sports caused by COVID-19. As we entered unchartered territory in live production, Tim was able to quickly adjust to a “new normal” and showed a deep level of range and versatility as an analyst, first by working remotely from home studios and later by covering the sport from the Top Rank bubble in Las Vegas.”

He’s called some of the biggest recent fights in the sport, including: Pacquiao vs. Horn (November 2017) Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux (December 2017) Crawford vs. Benavidez, (October 2018) Linares vs. Lomachenko (May 2019) Wilder vs. Fury II (February 2020) Lomachenko vs. Lopez (December 2020)

Bradley hails from Palm Springs, CA and started training as a professional boxer in his late teens. In 2004, at the age of 20 he fought Francisco Martinez in his first professional fight, winning in the second round by knockout.

