Timothy Bradley Jr. to Remain at ESPN Serving as Boxing Analyst for “Top Rank on ESPN”

by | Jan 27, 2021 12:11 PM Pacific Time

Former professional boxer, Timothy Bradley has resigned with ESPN and will serve as boxing analyst for Top Rank on ESPN.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN has announced that Timothy Bradley Jr. has signed a contract extension with the network. He originally joined ESPN in 2016 following his retirement from professional boxing.
  • Bradley will continue to serve as boxing analyst for Top Rank on ESPN and appear on a variety of ESPN platforms including ESPN+.
  • He will participate in pre- and post-shows and ringside contributions providing commentary along with ESPN’s boxing announce team which includes:

What They’re Saying:

  • Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president, production and remote events: “We are thrilled to have Tim continuing his role with Top Rank on ESPN. His expertise, knowledge and passion for the sport makes him an incredible part of our Top Rank on ESPN team. Last June, boxing was the first live event production back on our air following the pause in sports caused by COVID-19. As we entered unchartered territory in live production, Tim was able to quickly adjust to a “new normal” and showed a deep level of range and versatility as an analyst, first by working remotely from home studios and later by covering the sport from the Top Rank bubble in Las Vegas.”
  • Timothy Bradley Jr.: “I am extremely blessed and thankful toward ESPN and Top Rank boxing for placing their faith in me. I look forward to continuing our legacy as the staple of boxing alongside the entire ESPN and Top Rank family, from those of us on screen to those behind the scenes. I will continue to make sure that the fans get the real.”

About Timothy Bradley:

  • Bradley joined ESPN as a guest analyst prior to his retirement from professional boxing in 2016.
  • He’s called some of the biggest recent fights in the sport, including:
    • Pacquiao vs. Horn (November 2017)
    • Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux (December 2017)
    • Crawford vs. Benavidez, (October 2018)
    • Linares vs. Lomachenko (May 2019)
    • Wilder vs. Fury II (February 2020)
    • Lomachenko vs. Lopez (December 2020)
  • Bradley hails from Palm Springs, CA and started training as a professional boxer in his late teens. In 2004, at the age of 20 he fought Francisco Martinez in his first professional fight, winning in the second round by knockout.
 
 
