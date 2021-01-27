“WandaVision” Star Paul Bettany Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Character in the Series

Marvel’s WandaVision on Disney+ has been a reality-warping adventure to this point and Marvel fans are constantly guessing what’s going to come next. Well, Paul Bettany may have let it slip that a major Marvel character will be coming to the series soon.

While talking to the “Lights, Camera, Barstool” Podcast WandaVision .

. And while there are a lot of theories out there for just who might show up on the series, Bettany stressed that the identity of the character, and the actor who will portray him, have been kept secret. "So many things get leaked, but there’s this thing that has been completely under wraps that happens. I work with this actor that I’ve always wanted to work with, and we have fireworks together, the scenes are great, and I think people are going to be really excited."

Bettany reiterated his desire to work with this mystery actor, saying “I’ve always wanted to work with this guy, and the scenes are pretty intense!"

Fans have speculated on the involvement of several Marvel Comics characters like Mephisto, Agatha Harkness, Wonder Man

As for when we might see this mystery character, Bettany wouldn’t spoil his arrival. He did however mention that after fans see this week’s fourth episode, “minds are going to explode.”

Bettany also explained that the ending of this series is going going to shock fans: "I don’t want to give away too much about the future episodes, but I will tell you this: There were more special effects requirements for our TV show than there were for Endgame . I think they’re going to be massively surprised by the end of the show."

