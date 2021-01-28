El Capitan Theatre Adds the Madame Leota Glow Sipper and DLR Snow Globe Castle Sipper to Concessions to Go

El Capitan Theatre has updated the items available for delivery yet again. They are now offering the Madame Leota glow sipper and DLR snow globe castle sipper.

The Madame Leota Sipper could previously be found at Downtown Disney and also at the Walt Disney World Resort retailing for $15.99. It is now available through El Capitan Theatre for $20.00.

The DLR Snowglobe Castle was out for sale last year at Downtown Disney for $17.49. You can get it now through El Capitan Theatre for $20.00.

The theatre started off with the ability to walk up and grab bags of items ordered online like popcorn, Mickey pretzels, and other movie theatre treats, but have moved on to delivery only options for the time being.

A $3.00 transaction fee is applied to all orders and shipping costs between $7.00 and $25.00, depending on the number of items purchased. Purchases of 1 to 3 items – will have $7.00 shipping fee added to order. Purchases of 4 to 6 items – will have $15.00 shipping fee added to order. Purchases of 7 or more items – will have $25.00 shipping fee added to order.



Click here to order the El Capitan Theatre’s Concessions to Go items.