Hulu and Blumhouse Share Trailer for “Into the Dark: Tentacles”

After a long time off, Blumhouse’s Into the Dark is finally set to return to Hulu with their next installment. Today, the studio and the streaming service released a trailer for the upcoming new film, Tentacles.

Into the Dark: Tentacles is set to premiere on Hulu on Friday, February 12.

Tentacles Synopsis:

“Tara (Drori) and Sam (Deidrick) fall head over heels into a new romance and entwine their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying.”

The Movie Stars:

Dana Drori

Casey Deidrick

Evan Williams

Kasey Elise

