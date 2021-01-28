Hulu and Blumhouse Share Trailer for “Into the Dark: Tentacles”

After a long time off, Blumhouse’s Into the Dark is finally set to return to Hulu with their next installment. Today, the studio and the streaming service released a trailer for the upcoming new film, Tentacles.
- Into the Dark: Tentacles is set to premiere on Hulu on Friday, February 12.
Tentacles Synopsis:
- “Tara (Drori) and Sam (Deidrick) fall head over heels into a new romance and entwine their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying.”
The Movie Stars:
- Dana Drori
- Casey Deidrick
- Evan Williams
- Kasey Elise
