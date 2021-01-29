Mo Marable Set to Direct the Disney+ Reboot of the Movie “Three Men and a Baby”

Deadline reports that Mo Marable is set to direct the Disney+ reboot of the movie Three Men and a Baby.

The 1980s movie remake will star Zac Efron with Gordan Gray producing.

Will Reichel wrote the script for the upcoming remake.

Marable’s directorial work includes episodes of Suits , Brockmire , and Hulu Woke .

, , and Marable has also been tapped to direct the pilot for None of the Above , a new comedy series for Freeform

, a new comedy series for The original Three Men and a Baby starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson and was directed by Leonard Nimoy.

starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson and was directed by Leonard Nimoy. The film followed three New York bachelors who found themselves caring, and subsequently, falling for an infant.

The movie was a box office hit, becoming Disney’s first live-action film to surpass $100 million domestically.

For more information on the original film, take a look at Bill’s deep dive into Three Men and a Baby, which can currently be watched on Disney+.