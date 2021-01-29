Experience the Flavors of the Caribbean at The Edison’s A Taste of the Bahamas Dinner on February 25th

Live the island life if only for one night at The Edison’s upcoming A Taste of the Bahamas Dinner! Presented by Executive Chef Deaundra “Dee” Rolle, the three course menu will feature unique flavors enhanced by delicious cocktail pairings.

What’s Happening:

The Edison at Disney Springs

This dining event will celebrate and welcome the restaurant’s new Executive Chef, Deaundra “Dee” Rolle.

Chef Dee will present an exciting menu inspired by her Bahamian heritage mixing traditional flavors from her home country and classic American recipes.

Guests will feel transported to the Caribbean with every bite as Chef Dee describes the inspiration behind her creations.

The multi-course tasting dinner is full of creative dishes and expertly paired craft cocktails including: Conch fritters with Remoulade – Conch fritter n’ conch salad with fritter sauce. Savory battered conch fritters with a tangy remoulade sauce paired with a salad shooter Steam Snapper Peas n’ Rice – Seasoned steamed snapper filet in a braised tomato sauce served over a bed of peas and rice Benne Cake Ice Cream – Fresh churned vanilla gelato with brown sugar benne cake pieces folded in and topped with drizzled caramel Rum Runner Mai Tai Daiquiri

A Taste of the Bahamas will be held Thursday, February 25 6:30 to 8:30 pm at The Edison.

Reservations are required and seating is limited. Tickets are available for $76 plus tax per person and can be reserved through the Patina Group website.

More to Come!

The first in a series of hosted chef-driven events held in 2021, The Edison will continue to invite guests out to try the latest menu additions as Chef Dee puts her unique twist on the restaurant’s signature culinary offerings. Stay tuned!

Other Disney Springs Dining Events:

Can’t make this event? Neighboring restaurant Morimoto Asia is hosting a Valentine’s Day Chef's Tasting