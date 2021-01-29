Walt Disney World Invites Guests to “Celebrate Soulfully” in February and Beyond

Throughout the month of February, Walt Disney World is inviting guests to “Celebrate Soulfully” with several new experiences throughout the resort that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art, and more.

What’s Happening:

“Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs” brings together several new offerings debuting in February at the Walt Disney World shopping, dining and entertainment district. With jazz-inspired performances, new art displays, special food menus and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Featured will be four new art displays inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Soul, created by emerging Black artists: Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew. Originally developed in collaboration with Disney and Pixar as part of a HUE Unlimited collection of wearable art, the work reflects each artist’s interpretation of the film.

Three evenings per week – Motown Mondays, Jazz Thursdays and Smooth Sundays – musicians will perform throughout Disney Springs, playing tunes sure to stir your soul. In addition, select dining locations will feature special menu items, including Amorette's Patisserie offering treats inspired by Soul and Walt Disney Animation Studio's The Princess and the Frog. Also at Disney Springs, several retail locations will spotlight products from Black designers, artists and visionaries.

As part of their "Movies Under the Stars" program, select Disney Resort hotels throughout the month of February will show films celebrating Black culture, such as The Princess and the Frog. These complimentary movie screenings are available to guests of Disney Resort hotels, offering evening entertainment for the whole family in an outdoor setting.