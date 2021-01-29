Walt Disney World Invites Guests to “Celebrate Soulfully” in February and Beyond

by | Jan 29, 2021 11:46 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Throughout the month of February, Walt Disney World is inviting guests to “Celebrate Soulfully” with several new experiences throughout the resort that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art, and more.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning in February, Walt Disney World Resort will unveil several new experiences inviting you to celebrate soulfully  at The Most Magical Place on Earth. Coinciding with and extending beyond February’s Black History Month, these offerings honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more.
  • The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure will debut this Monday, Feb. 1, at EPCOT and continue beyond the end of the month inside The American Adventure. Featuring Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixar’s Soul (now streaming on Disney+), this new exhibit showcases historic artifacts of famous jazz musicians, inviting you on a musical tour of the United States to learn more about this colorful, inspiring and constantly evolving genre of music.

  • “Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs” brings together several new offerings debuting in February at the Walt Disney World shopping, dining and entertainment district. With jazz-inspired performances, new art displays, special food menus and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
  • Featured will be four new art displays inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Soul, created by emerging Black artists: Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew. Originally developed in collaboration with Disney and Pixar as part of a HUE Unlimited collection of wearable art, the work reflects each artist’s interpretation of the film.
  • Three evenings per week – Motown Mondays, Jazz Thursdays and Smooth Sundays – musicians will perform throughout Disney Springs, playing tunes sure to stir your soul. In addition, select dining locations will feature special menu items, including Amorette’s Patisserie offering treats inspired by Soul and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s The Princess and the Frog. Also at Disney Springs, several retail locations will spotlight products from Black designers, artists and visionaries.
  • As part of their “Movies Under the Stars” program, select Disney Resort hotels throughout the month of February will show films celebrating Black culture, such as The Princess and the Frog. These complimentary movie screenings are available to guests of Disney Resort hotels, offering evening entertainment for the whole family in an outdoor setting.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed