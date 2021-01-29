WandaVision: Episode 3 Original Soundtrack Now Available

With the fourth episode of WandaVision debuting today on Disney+, Walt Disney Records release “WandaVision: Episode 3 Original Soundtrack.”

The digital soundtracks feature score by composer Christophe Beck ( Frozen 2 , Ant-Man and the Wasp ) and the original theme songs are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ( Frozen ).

The Oscar-winning songwriters penned unique songs for several episodes in the series, spanning from the 1950s to the early 2000s.

Beck composed and produced all score tracks on each WandaVision album.

In addition to writing the theme and songs, Anderson-Lopez and Lopez also produced each song.

The WandaVision Original Soundtrack album producers are Kevin Feige, Matt Shakman and Dave Jordan.

The album for Episode 3 will be followed by “WandaVision: Episode 4 Original Soundtrack” available on February 5, with subsequent albums to follow one week after each episode of the series airs.

The “WandaVision Original Soundtrack” release dates are as follows: Episode 1 soundtrack release date: 1/22 Episode 2 soundtrack release date: 1/22 Episode 3 soundtrack release date: 1/29 Episode 4 soundtrack release date: 2/5 Episode 5 soundtrack release date: 2/12 Episode 6 soundtrack release date: 2/19 Episode 7 soundtrack release date: 2/26 Episode 8 soundtrack release date: 3/5 Episode 9 soundtrack release date: 3/12

The soundtracks from the first two episodes are also available now

You can find the WandaVision soundtracks now on: Spotify YouTube Pandora YouTube Music Vevo

You can watch the first four episodes of WandaVision on Disney+ now.