Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson Will Be the New Anchors of ABC’s Weekend “World News Tonight” Following the Departure of Tom Llamas

Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson will be the new anchors of ABC’s weekend World News Tonight. They take over for Tom Llamas who has left ABC. What’s Happening: Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson have been announced as the new anchors for the weekend edition of World News Tonight .

. Johnson will anchor Saturdays, and Davis will anchor Sundays, beginning this weekend.

Both have previously filled in at World News Tonight on the weekends and for David Muir during the week.

on the weekends and for David Muir during the week. The news comes after Tom Llamas was reported to be leaving ABC for NBC More on Linsey Davis: Davis was named anchor of ABC News Live ’s first-ever streaming evening newscast in primetime last year.

’s first-ever streaming evening newscast in primetime last year. Davis co-anchored ABC’s 2020 election coverage, including all eight nights of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, two presidential debates, the vice presidential debate, five straight days of presidential election coverage until a winner was declared, and Inauguration Day.

She conducted the first roundtable discussion with Black female mayors from across the country during the height of protests against police brutality and anchored the documentary Homegrown Hate: The War Among Us.

Davis will continue to anchor ABC News Live Monday through Thursday, with ABC going to rotating anchors on Friday nights. More on Whit Johnson: Johnson has been one of ABC’s lead reporters on COVID-19, covering the pandemic and keeping viewers up to date.

He has anchored special coverage events on the network and ABC News Live , including when Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed and the arrest of mail bomb suspect, Cesar Sayoc, in the lead-up to the 2018 midterm election.

, including when Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed and the arrest of mail bomb suspect, Cesar Sayoc, in the lead-up to the 2018 midterm election. Johnson was previously a Washington-based correspondent and fill-in anchor at CBS News covering Congress, the White House and national news.

Johnson joined ABC News in 2018 and will continue to be on GMA Weekend both Saturdays and Sundays. Read Related Articles ABC News to Air Primetime Special on The 2020…

ABC News Announces Primetime Special Report on U.S.…

ABC News Announces Primetime Special On The 2020…

ABC News Announces Primetime Special with…