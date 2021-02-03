Hulu Celebrates Black History Month with New Content, Virtual Concert and More

In celebration of Black History Month, Hulu is shining a spotlight on Black voices and stories with new content, a virtual concert, and donations to non-profit organizations. But their commitment to amplifying these voices extends beyond the month of February as the streamer announces short-form content launching throughout the year.

What’s Happening:

Hulu

As part of their commitment, this winter Hulu will showcase Black voices, stories and creators, both on and off the platform. The streamer will launch new content, host a first of its kind virtual concert, and contribute monetary donations to non-profit organizations committed to advancing social justice.

Additionally, to help create a meaningful framework for the Black experience through storytelling, Hulu has also committed to amplifying Black voices – and not just during February.

Coming in February

Your Attention Please: The Series Season 2 Premieres

Following last year’s successful launch of Your Attention Please , a series featuring Black innovators and creators who strive to leave the world better than they found it, Hulu is proud to bring the series back for a second season.

, a series featuring Black innovators and creators who strive to leave the world better than they found it, Hulu is proud to bring the series back for a second season. Your Attention Please: The Series Season 2 hosted by actor Craig Robinson, highlights twelve prominent figures including NFL assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, stunt woman Jazzy Ellis and archaeologist Justin Dunnavant.

Season 2 hosted by actor Craig Robinson, highlights twelve prominent figures including NFL assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, stunt woman Jazzy Ellis and archaeologist Justin Dunnavant. The series will drop new 30-minute episodes every Friday throughout the month, beginning February 5th, and will be accompanied by a weekly podcast featuring intimate conversations with talent featured in the show.

24kGoldn, Joy Oladokun, Kiana Ledé, Lil Yachty and Swae Lee Join Hulu’s Virtual Concert – Your Attention Please: The Con cert

For the first time ever, Hulu is hosting a virtual concert – Your Attention Please: The Concert. The concert is produced in partnership with MSG Entertainment, hosted by Craig Robinson and directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen.

The musical event will feature performances by five groundbreaking artists: 24kGoldn Joy Oladokun Kiana Ledé Lil Yachty Swae Lee

The hour-long music special will air in a one-time commercial-free presentation on Hulu on Thursday, February 18th at 5:00pm PST | 8:00pm EST for all Hulu subscribers. Non-subscribers will be able to stream the concert on Hulu’s YouTube channel

Hulu Continues Adding the Best of TV & Films to Permanent Black Stories Hub

To help kick-off the month, Hulu will debut new content and collections in the Black Stories hub on the platform, including TV hits like: Sister Sister Moesha Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Being Mary Jane College Hill Baldwin Hills Upcoming Hulu Original film The United States vs. Billie Holiday .

The hub also features custom collections like “LGBTQ+ Black,” “Black Leads,” and “Black Creators” which house thousands of TV episodes and movies featuring Black storylines, characters and creators.

The hub will include favorite episodes from popular series and movies: Power Tyler Perry’s The Have and The Have Nots Scandal Wu Tang: The American Saga Grown-Ish The Bernie Mac Show Living Single The Nutty Professor Selma

For subscribers of The Disney Bundle, Disney+

Subscribers can enjoy beloved movies and TV series that honor the Black community including: Soul Black Is King Hidden Figures

ESPN+ will be streaming Why Not Us: North Carolina Central Basketball, a docuseries executive produced by NBA star Chris Paul and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

March and Beyond

Hulu Commits to Telling Diverse Stories Year-Round and Pledges Support to Non-Profit Organizations Advancing Social Justice

The shortest month of the year is simply not enough time to shine light on Black history, culture and community. In recognition of this, Hulu is making a commitment to release socially conscious short-form content each month throughout the year.

Beginning in March, the shorts will be accessible to both subscribers and non-subscribers on Hulu and Hulu’s YouTube channel.

The shorts will showcase Black thinkers, doers, entrepreneurs, educators and essential workers who are making an impact in their communities throughout the country.

In February, Hulu is supporting nine non-profit organizations, carefully selected by the creators featured in Your Attention Please: The Series , with a monetary donation.

, with a monetary donation. Select Hulu subscribers will receive an email giving them the opportunity to choose one of the nine pre-selected organizations for Hulu to make a $10 donation to. Organizations include: GirlTrek Anti-Recidivism Coalition Plant It Forward Farms

