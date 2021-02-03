Hulu Celebrates Black History Month with New Content, Virtual Concert and More

In celebration of Black History Month, Hulu is shining a spotlight on Black voices and stories with new content, a virtual concert, and donations to non-profit organizations. But their commitment to amplifying these voices extends beyond the month of February as the streamer announces short-form content launching throughout the year.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu is committed to sharing Black stories and has announced some of their programming lineup that will kick off during Black History Month.
- As part of their commitment, this winter Hulu will showcase Black voices, stories and creators, both on and off the platform. The streamer will launch new content, host a first of its kind virtual concert, and contribute monetary donations to non-profit organizations committed to advancing social justice.
- Additionally, to help create a meaningful framework for the Black experience through storytelling, Hulu has also committed to amplifying Black voices – and not just during February.
Coming in February
Your Attention Please: The Series Season 2 Premieres
- Following last year’s successful launch of Your Attention Please, a series featuring Black innovators and creators who strive to leave the world better than they found it, Hulu is proud to bring the series back for a second season.
- Your Attention Please: The Series Season 2 hosted by actor Craig Robinson, highlights twelve prominent figures including NFL assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, stunt woman Jazzy Ellis and archaeologist Justin Dunnavant.
- The series will drop new 30-minute episodes every Friday throughout the month, beginning February 5th, and will be accompanied by a weekly podcast featuring intimate conversations with talent featured in the show.
24kGoldn, Joy Oladokun, Kiana Ledé, Lil Yachty and Swae Lee Join Hulu’s Virtual Concert – Your Attention Please: The Concert
- For the first time ever, Hulu is hosting a virtual concert – Your Attention Please: The Concert. The concert is produced in partnership with MSG Entertainment, hosted by Craig Robinson and directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen.
- The musical event will feature performances by five groundbreaking artists:
- 24kGoldn
- Joy Oladokun
- Kiana Ledé
- Lil Yachty
- Swae Lee
- The hour-long music special will air in a one-time commercial-free presentation on Hulu on Thursday, February 18th at 5:00pm PST | 8:00pm EST for all Hulu subscribers. Non-subscribers will be able to stream the concert on Hulu’s YouTube channel the same day through March 18th.
Hulu Continues Adding the Best of TV & Films to Permanent Black Stories Hub
- To help kick-off the month, Hulu will debut new content and collections in the Black Stories hub on the platform, including TV hits like:
- Sister Sister
- Moesha
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- Being Mary Jane
- College Hill
- Baldwin Hills
- Upcoming Hulu Original film The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
- The hub also features custom collections like “LGBTQ+ Black,” “Black Leads,” and “Black Creators” which house thousands of TV episodes and movies featuring Black storylines, characters and creators.
- The hub will include favorite episodes from popular series and movies:
- Power
- Tyler Perry’s The Have and The Have Nots
- Scandal
- Wu Tang: The American Saga
- Grown-Ish
- The Bernie Mac Show
- Living Single
- The Nutty Professor
- Selma
- For subscribers of The Disney Bundle, Disney+ will feature superheroes to NASA mathematicians in the “Celebrate Black Stories” permanent collection on the service all month long.
- Subscribers can enjoy beloved movies and TV series that honor the Black community including:
- Soul
- Black Is King
- Hidden Figures
- ESPN+ will be streaming Why Not Us: North Carolina Central Basketball, a docuseries executive produced by NBA star Chris Paul and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.
March and Beyond
Hulu Commits to Telling Diverse Stories Year-Round and Pledges Support to Non-Profit Organizations Advancing Social Justice
- The shortest month of the year is simply not enough time to shine light on Black history, culture and community. In recognition of this, Hulu is making a commitment to release socially conscious short-form content each month throughout the year.
- Beginning in March, the shorts will be accessible to both subscribers and non-subscribers on Hulu and Hulu’s YouTube channel.
- The shorts will showcase Black thinkers, doers, entrepreneurs, educators and essential workers who are making an impact in their communities throughout the country.
- In February, Hulu is supporting nine non-profit organizations, carefully selected by the creators featured in Your Attention Please: The Series, with a monetary donation.
- Select Hulu subscribers will receive an email giving them the opportunity to choose one of the nine pre-selected organizations for Hulu to make a $10 donation to. Organizations include:
- GirlTrek
- Anti-Recidivism Coalition
- Plant It Forward Farms