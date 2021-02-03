Hulu Celebrates Black History Month with New Content, Virtual Concert and More

by | Feb 3, 2021 9:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

In celebration of Black History Month, Hulu is shining a spotlight on Black voices and stories with new content, a virtual concert, and donations to non-profit organizations. But their commitment to amplifying these voices extends beyond the month of February as the streamer announces short-form content launching throughout the year.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu is committed to sharing Black stories and has announced some of their programming lineup that will kick off during Black History Month.
  • As part of their commitment, this winter Hulu will showcase Black voices, stories and creators, both on and off the platform. The streamer will launch new content, host a first of its kind virtual concert, and contribute monetary donations to non-profit organizations committed to advancing social justice.
  • Additionally, to help create a meaningful framework for the Black experience through storytelling, Hulu has also committed to amplifying Black voices – and not just during February.

Coming in February

Your Attention Please: The Series Season 2 Premieres

  • Following last year’s successful launch of Your Attention Please, a series featuring Black innovators and creators who strive to leave the world better than they found it, Hulu is proud to bring the series back for a second season.
  • Your Attention Please: The Series Season 2 hosted by actor Craig Robinson, highlights twelve prominent figures including NFL assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, stunt woman Jazzy Ellis and archaeologist Justin Dunnavant.
  • The series will drop new 30-minute episodes every Friday throughout the month, beginning February 5th, and will be accompanied by a weekly podcast featuring intimate conversations with talent featured in the show.

24kGoldn, Joy Oladokun, Kiana Ledé, Lil Yachty and Swae Lee Join Hulu’s Virtual Concert – Your Attention Please: The Concert

  • For the first time ever, Hulu is hosting a virtual concert – Your Attention Please: The Concert. The concert is produced in partnership with MSG Entertainment, hosted by Craig Robinson and directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen.
  • The musical event will feature performances by five groundbreaking artists:
    • 24kGoldn
    • Joy Oladokun
    • Kiana Ledé
    • Lil Yachty
    • Swae Lee
  • The hour-long music special will air in a one-time commercial-free presentation on Hulu on Thursday, February 18th at 5:00pm PST | 8:00pm EST for all Hulu subscribers. Non-subscribers will be able to stream the concert on Hulu’s YouTube channel the same day through March 18th.

Hulu Continues Adding the Best of TV & Films to Permanent Black Stories Hub

  • To help kick-off the month, Hulu will debut new content and collections in the Black Stories hub on the platform, including TV hits like:
    • Sister Sister
    • Moesha
    • Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
    • Being Mary Jane
    • College Hill
    • Baldwin Hills
    • Upcoming Hulu Original film The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
  • The hub also features custom collections like “LGBTQ+ Black,” “Black Leads,” and “Black Creators” which house thousands of TV episodes and movies featuring Black storylines, characters and creators.
  • The hub will include favorite episodes from popular series and movies:
    • Power
    • Tyler Perry’s The Have and The Have Nots
    • Scandal
    • Wu Tang: The American Saga
    • Grown-Ish
    • The Bernie Mac Show
    • Living Single
    • The Nutty Professor
    • Selma 
  • For subscribers of The Disney Bundle, Disney+ will feature superheroes to NASA mathematicians in the “Celebrate Black Stories” permanent collection on the service all month long.
  • Subscribers can enjoy beloved movies and TV series that honor the Black community including:
  • ESPN+ will be streaming Why Not Us: North Carolina Central Basketball, a docuseries executive produced by NBA star Chris Paul and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

March and Beyond

Hulu Commits to Telling Diverse Stories Year-Round and Pledges Support to Non-Profit Organizations Advancing Social Justice

  • The shortest month of the year is simply not enough time to shine light on Black history, culture and community. In recognition of this, Hulu is making a commitment to release socially conscious short-form content each month throughout the year.
  • Beginning in March, the shorts will be accessible to both subscribers and non-subscribers on Hulu and Hulu’s YouTube channel.
  • The shorts will showcase Black thinkers, doers, entrepreneurs, educators and essential workers who are making an impact in their communities throughout the country.  
  • In February, Hulu is supporting nine non-profit organizations, carefully selected by the creators featured in Your Attention Please: The Series, with a monetary donation.
  • Select Hulu subscribers will receive an email giving them the opportunity to choose one of the nine pre-selected organizations for Hulu to make a $10 donation to. Organizations include:
    • GirlTrek
    • Anti-Recidivism Coalition
    • Plant It Forward Farms
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
