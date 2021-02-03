What Ads Can We Expect to See During Super Bowl LV From Disney?

Super Bowl LV is coming up this Sunday, and rumors are starting to build about what we can see when it comes to Disney spots during the game.
- Deadline reports that Disney will have two to four trailer spots during the Super Bowl.
- The shows and films expected to get spots include Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Raya and the Last Dragon.
- Along with the trailers, they expect a Disney+ bundle ad to appear. Disney has added the option to include Hulu with no-ads in the bundle, so it would make sense to promote the new customization option available to subscribers along with all the new Marvel content coming to the platform.
- Adding to the Marvel series on Disney+, It was announced yesterday that a Wakanda series is coming from Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler.
- Laughing Place will have our eyes glued to the screen and report back on all the Disney advertisements we see during what should be a fun football game.