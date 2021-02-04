Limited-Edition Mickey and Minnie Plush Announced as Next “Treasures From The Vault” Exclusive

D23 has shared a first look at the next exclusive plush from “Disney Treasures From The Vault.” After last month’s Lady plush, Disney fans can now get these vintage Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush collectibles from this exclusive Amazon series.
- Mickey and Minnie are the second commemorative plush in the “Treasures From the Vault“ plush collection.
- The plush also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and comes in a window box featuring exclusive Disney Treasures From the Vault packaging with gold foil detailing.
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse both stand 16 inches tall and are made of soft fabric with embroidered eyes.
- Each month, D23 will provide Members with advance notice of the date the plush will be available for purchase on Amazon.com.
- On Friday, February 5, at 9 a.m. PST, you can head to D23.com for the link to purchase the February Disney Treasures From the Vault, Limited-Edition Mickey and Minnie Plush.
About “Disney Treasures From The Vault”:
- “Disney Treasures From The Vault” will be brought to you by Amazon in 2021 and it is a way for D23 members to collect this new limited-edition plush.
- “Disney Treasures From The Vault” will be a “unique collection that celebrates some of the most beloved Disney characters from the first 50 years of the Walt Disney Company.”
- The inspiration for the collection came from vintage Disney artwork from the 1930s through the 1970s after the Walt Disney Archives Team opened the Disney Vaults.
- D23 Members will be the first to learn about the new plush available on Amazon on the first Thursday of every month.
- Each plush will be available for sale on the following day.
- Be sure to check back for more information on “Disney Treasures From The Vault” as it becomes available.
- You can become a D23 member here.