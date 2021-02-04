Limited-Edition Mickey and Minnie Plush Announced as Next “Treasures From The Vault” Exclusive

D23 has shared a first look at the next exclusive plush from “Disney Treasures From The Vault.” After last month’s Lady plush, Disney fans can now get these vintage Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush collectibles from this exclusive Amazon series.

Mickey and Minnie are the second commemorative plush in the “Treasures From the Vault“ plush collection.

The plush also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and comes in a window box featuring exclusive Disney Treasures From the Vault packaging with gold foil detailing.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse both stand 16 inches tall and are made of soft fabric with embroidered eyes.

Each month, D23 will provide Members with advance notice of the date the plush will be available for purchase on Amazon.com.

On Friday, February 5, at 9 a.m. PST, you can head to D23.com

About “Disney Treasures From The Vault”: