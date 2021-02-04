New Episodes of “Amphibia” Will Start March 6 on Disney Channel

Disney announced the return of Amphibia starting March 6 on Disney Channel and revealed some of the episode names.

It's time to return to #Amphibia! Catch all-new episodes starting March 6 on @DisneyChannel 🤩 Who's excited (and a bit afraid)? pic.twitter.com/P4o1Kdolo4 — Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) February 4, 2021

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced the return of Amphibia continuing the second season. With the announcement, Disney also revealed the names of episodes and plot details through March 27.

Amphibia is an animated comedy series that chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne will transform into a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life.

The show was already renewed for a third season

Season one of Amphibia can be watched on Disney+.

“Amphibia” Cast:

Brenda Song (Dollface) voices the independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people.

Justin Felbinger ( Miles From Tomorrowland ) as Sprig Plantar.

) as Sprig Plantar. Anne Amanda Leighton ( This Is Us ) as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar.

) as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar. Disney Legend Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy) as overprotective and traditional grandfather Hop Pop.