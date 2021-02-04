New Episodes of “Amphibia” Will Start March 6 on Disney Channel

Disney announced the return of Amphibia starting March 6 on Disney Channel and revealed some of the episode names.
It's time to return to #Amphibia! Catch all-new episodes starting March 6 on @DisneyChannel 🤩 Who's excited (and a bit afraid)? pic.twitter.com/P4o1Kdolo4
— Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) February 4, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced the return of Amphibia continuing the second season. With the announcement, Disney also revealed the names of episodes and plot details through March 27.
- Amphibia is an animated comedy series that chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne will transform into a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life.
- The show was already renewed for a third season before the start of the second last July.
- Season one of Amphibia can be watched on Disney+.
“Amphibia” Cast:
- Brenda Song (Dollface) voices the independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people.
- Justin Felbinger (Miles From Tomorrowland) as Sprig Plantar.
- Anne Amanda Leighton (This Is Us) as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar.
- Disney Legend Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy) as overprotective and traditional grandfather Hop Pop.