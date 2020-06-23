Disney Channel Renews “Amphibia” for Season Three Ahead of Season Two Premiere

by | Jun 23, 2020 10:00 AM Pacific Time

Disney Channel has renewed the animated series Amphibia for a third season ahead of its second season premiere.

What’s happening:

  • Disney Channel has ordered a third season of the animated comedy, Amphibia.
  • The new pick up comes ahead of the series’ season two premiere on Saturday, July 11 (8:20 pm EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
  • The new season will premiere as part of Disney Channel’s new Saturday night animation programming block this summer, which will also include new episodes of Big City Greens and The Owl House.
  • Amphibia is created and executive-produced by Matt Braly (Gravity Falls), and is inspired by his heritage, family and childhood trips to Bangkok, Thailand.

About Season Two:

  • As the series picks up, Anne and the Plantars are on a quest to unlock the mysteries of the music box as they leave the cozy confines of Wartwood for the distant city of Newtopia. On their journey, they will visit exotic new locations, uncover hidden secrets and experience unexpected reunions as they continue to search for a way to get Anne home.
  • The new season will include an homage to Disney’s hit Gravity Falls, featuring guest voices from the series’ creator/executive producer Alex Hirsch.

Amphibia Cast:

  • Brenda Song (Dollface) voices the independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people.
  • Justin Felbinger (Miles From Tomorrowland) as Sprig Plantar, who forges a once-in-a-lifetime friendship with
  • Anne Amanda Leighton (This Is Us) as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar, the youngest member of the Plantar family
  • Disney Legend Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy) as overprotective and traditional grandfather Hop Pop

Season Two Guest Stars: 

  • Kermit the Frog (The Muppets)
  • Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish)
  • George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series)
  • Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls)
  • Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery (both from Downtown Abbey)
  • Tress MacNeille (voice of Daisy Duck)
  • Marlow Barkley, Mia Allan and Ella Allan (from ABC’s Single Parents)
  • Haley Tju (Big Hero 6 The Series)
  • Keith David (The Princess and the Frog)
  • Susan Egan (Disney’s Hercules)
  • Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2)

What they’re saying:

  • Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels: “Matt’s vision, authentic storytelling and undeniable passion for his characters have brought the fantastical world of Amphibia to life for kids and families around the world. We are excited for viewers to follow Anne and the Plantars as they go on new adventures in season two and unravel more mysteries through season three.”

More Amphibia:

  • A new short-form series Chibi Tiny Tales will continue to roll out Sundays on Disney Channel YouTube.
  • The first six shorts highlight Anne and the Plantar family.
  • In two new Theme Song Takeover shorts debuting later this year, Sasha and her Toad Army conquer the theme song with their own lyrics, while Sprig transforms the theme song into an 8-bit videogame.
  • Amphibia t-shirts and pop sockets are currently available at Amazon.com/DisneyChannel, including an exclusive t-shirt designed by creator and executive producer Matt Braly.
 
 
