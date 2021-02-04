Universal Orlando Shares Look at “Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval” Tribute Store

With “Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval” set to kick off this weekend at Universal Orlando, the resort shared a first look inside the event’s tribute store today.

The video, which can be seen below, features several themed rooms that tie in with this year’s event as well as some of the special merchandise guests will be able to pick up to commemorate their visit.

We first saw the facade for the store last week

The Tribute Store will be similar to what has been done for Halloween and Christmas events in 2020 with merchandise and more inside the themed area.

Watch the first look at the Mardi Gras Tribute Store here:

More about Universal Mardi Gras:

“Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval” will begin on Saturday, February 6 and run daily through March 28.

There will be 13 food stations around the park adding up to over 70 dishes and beverages to experience including: Fan-favorite Cajun cuisine from New Orleans, such as a Crawfish Boil, Jambalaya, Beignets and other Big Easy delights Classic Carnaval dishes from the islands, such as Pernil & Mofongo from Puerto Rico, a vegan Pholourie from Trinidad and Tobago and Jerk Chicken from the Bahamas Pork Schnitzel Sliders and Bavarian Pretzels from Germany, iconic Paella Mixta and Leche Frita from Spain and Belgium Liege Waffles from Belgium Other famous flavors from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Italy, France and more.

And for the first-time, the Mardi Gras parade floats will be stationed all around Universal Studios Florida for guests to get up-close and take photos.

There will also be a Mardi Gras scavenger hunt and special food offerings around City Walk and the Resort hotels.

The event is included with Universal Studios Florida ticket purchases and annual passes.