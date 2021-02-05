Sprinkles Cupcakes Unveils Disney Springs Exclusive Black History Month Cupcakes

Sprinkles at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating Black History Month as part of the destination’s “Celebrate Soulfully” campaign.
What’s Happening:
- Sprinkles at Disney Springs is celebrating Black History Month through the “Celebrate Soulfully” campaign.
- Throughout February, Guests can enjoy cupcakes with quotes from three modern trailblazers.
- The full schedule is as follows:
- February 1-10: Amanda Gorman
- February 11-21: Naomi Osaka
- February 22-28: Zendaya
- The following quotes are featured on white chocolate discs
- Amanda Gorman – “There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
- Naomi Osaka – “Just because it isn’t happening to you, doesn’t mean it isn’t happening at all.”
- Zendaya – “Seeing Black women win in any form brings me joy.”