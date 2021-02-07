Celebrate Disney California Adventure’s 20th Anniversary With Laughing Place on February 8

Disney California Adventure will only turn 20 once, so Laughing Place is celebrating all day Monday, February 8, with posts and livestreams to commemorate the theme park on its special day.

You can follow along as we post stories on our website looking at the past, present, and future of the park including our top 20 attractions list.

The party will continue with a livestream at Disney California Adventure’s Buena Vista Street with Mike, a Disney Parks Talk Live special, and a look back at the creation of DCA 1.0 with Jeremiah.

Disney California Adventure 20th Anniversary Laughing Place Schedule

Monday, February 8, 2021 (All times are Pacific)

9:00 am – Recapping DCA’s opening ceremony

10:00 am – A look back at the history of DCA

11:00 am – Livestream from Buena Vista Street at DCA

12:00 pm – Top 20 attractions at DCA

1:00 pm – Laughing Place’s favorite DCA memories

2:00 pm – A look at the future of DCA with Avengers Campus

4:00 pm – Disney Parks Talk Live Special

5:30 pm – Creating DCA 1.0 with Jeremiah

We hope you can join us and celebrate DCA’s 20th. The superstar park with a limo length of history!