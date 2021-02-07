New Designs Come to Walt Disney World Key to the World Cards

Key to the World cards have been redesigned with Mickey and Friends now taking over the designs. Check them out below.

What’s Happening:

New Key to the World cards have started to be given to Guests coming to the Walt Disney World Resort. These cards act as your room key, park admission, Photopass, and can be used for charges.

Most Guests use a MagicBand which does all the same functions, but with MagicBands no longer being given for free to hotel Guests

We are loving the simple design and colors used on the cards with the Mickey and Friends design currently being used in the new shorts and the Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Make sure to get yours when you book a Walt Disney World hotel stay. Which character are you hoping for?