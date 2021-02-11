Disney Celebrates Black History Month with Chris Sheppard, Director of Events at Disneyland

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a profile on Chris Sheppard, Director of Events Strategy at the Disneyland Resort as the second entry in their Black History Month series.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has published a profile on Chris Sheppard, Director of Events Strategy at the Disneyland Resort.
- This is their second Cast Member highlight in a Black History Month series that kicked off with Demarcus Johnson on February 1st.
- Chris Sheppard became a Cast Member at Disneyland at the age of 17, starting at Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes and working his way up over the years with roles in operations, marketing, and now special events.
- Working in events for Disney Parks also took him around the world to help out with grand opening ceremonies at Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland.
- For Sheppard, Black History Month is a time of reflection where he thinks about his grandmother, who worked hard to give her children and grandchildren opportunities for a better life.
- In addition to his role as Director of Events Strategy for Disneyland, Chris Sheppard is also the chair of a Cas Member group called PULSE, which focuses on career networking and professional development opportunities for Black Cast Members
- Read the full story here.
Quote from Chris Sheppard:
“It’s critical to be able to see yourself reflected in leadership. There has been a long history of under-representation of Black leadership and leaders of color in general. So hopefully this can have a positive impact on changing this as we move forward.”