Disney Celebrates Black History Month with Chris Sheppard, Director of Events at Disneyland

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a profile on Chris Sheppard, Director of Events Strategy at the Disneyland Resort as the second entry in their Black History Month series.

What’s Happening:

Quote from Chris Sheppard:

“It’s critical to be able to see yourself reflected in leadership. There has been a long history of under-representation of Black leadership and leaders of color in general. So hopefully this can have a positive impact on changing this as we move forward.”