El Capitan Theatre Unveils Second Pixar Edition Through Concessions To Go, Themed To Pixar’s “Coco”

The El Capitan Theatre has unveiled the latest in their offerings as part of their Concessions-To-Go program, the latest in a series of Pixar-themed releases, this time with a Coco Fiesta Fun Bundle.

We won’t keep you guessing any longer! Our next @Pixar offer is the Coco Fiesta Fun Bundle. Safely place your online order now for delivery to your home: https://t.co/X9jY6SnfEm pic.twitter.com/maqjcObEuW — The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) February 12, 2021

What’s Happening:

Even though most movie theaters have had to adjust operations or remain closed altogether, that doesn’t mean audiences have to go without tasty concessions during movie nights at home. Thanks to the legendary El Capitan Theatre, you can now get these special concessions shipped directly to your home!

The second in a series of Concessions To Go as part of their Pixar Edition Bundles, the Coco Fiesta Fun Bundle Includes: 1 Coco cinch drawstring bag 1 Coco guitar pick 1 Coco sipper 1 Coco Cloth Face Mask

Fiesta Fun Bundle Includes: Coco is the 19th full length feature film from Pixar Animation Studios, originally released in 2017. In the film, we follow young Miguel who, despite his family's generations-old ban on music, dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

This, the second entry in the Pixar Editions of Concessions To Go, follows the debut entry Onward.

The El Capitan Theatre Concessions To Go can be ordered here.

When ordering, Each order will have a $3.00 Transaction Fee

Shipping and Handling fees will be as follows: Purchases of 1 to 3 items – will have a $7.00 shipping fee added to order Purchases of 4 to 6 items – will have a $15.00 shipping fee added to order Purchases of 7 or more items – will have a $25.00 shipping fee added to order

All packages will be sent via UPS Ground Shipping (no signature required)

Deliveries cannot be made to P.O. Boxes

Payments will appear on your credit card statements as "Disney Events"

