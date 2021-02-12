Hulu Releases Trailer For Upcoming Original Film “Boss Level”

by | Feb 12, 2021 4:12 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Hulu has released the official trailer for their upcoming action-packed thriller, the Hulu Original Film, Boss Level, due to hit the streaming service on Friday, March 5th.

What’s Happening:

  • A trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hulu Original Film, Boss Level, an action packed film set to debut on Friday, March 5th, exclusively on Hulu.
  • Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.

  • Cast and Crew of Boss Level:
    • Directed by Joe Carnahan
    • Written by:
      • Chris Borey
      • Eddie Borey
      • Joe Carnahan
    • Produced by:
      • Joe Carnahan
      • Frank Grillo
      • Randall Emmett
      • George Furla

  • Starring:
    • Frank Grillo
    • Mel Gibson
    • Naomi Watts
    • Annabelle Wallis
    • Ken Jeong
    • Will Sasso
    • Selina Lo
    • Meadow Williams
    • Michelle Yeoh
    • Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and MMA heavyweights Rashad Evans and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson guest star

  • What They’re Saying:
    • Frank Grillo: “I think what Boss Level does for the action genre is, it turns it all upside-down. It’s not a standard thriller, and it’s not a straightforward, linear action movie. It’s an action movie that’s got a lot of laughs, a lot of dark humor, and lots of gravitas because of Roy’s connection to his ex-wife and son. We tried to create something new in the genre: A stew containing all these different elements.”
    • Joe Carnahan: “The phrase ‘Boss Level’ is a phrase that anyone who plays videogames will understand instantly — it’s the ultimate boss, the highest and toughest level of difficulty in a fighting game. Here, that becomes this idea of Roy Pulver being killed and then reincarnated as he’s trying to get to Col. Ventor. The ‘boss level’ is Ventor; he’s the ultimate challenge after all the assassins have been killed. I also just thought it’s a cool combination of words. It has a punchiness to it.”

 
 
