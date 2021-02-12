Hulu Releases Trailer For Upcoming Original Film “Boss Level”

Hulu has released the official trailer for their upcoming action-packed thriller, the Hulu Original Film, Boss Level, due to hit the streaming service on Friday, March 5th.

What’s Happening:

Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.

Cast and Crew of Boss Level: Directed by Joe Carnahan Written by: Chris Borey Eddie Borey Joe Carnahan Produced by: Joe Carnahan Frank Grillo Randall Emmett George Furla



Starring: Frank Grillo Mel Gibson Naomi Watts Annabelle Wallis Ken Jeong Will Sasso Selina Lo Meadow Williams Michelle Yeoh Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and MMA heavyweights Rashad Evans and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson guest star

