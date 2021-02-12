James Cameron’s “Secrets of the Whales” Premieres on Disney+ Earth Day 2021

by | Feb 12, 2021 9:19 AM Pacific Time

National Geographic and Disney+ have announced the premiere date and episode titles for James Cameron’s four-part original series Secrets of The Whales.

What’s Happening: 

  • James Cameron’s new Disney+ Original series Secrets of the Whales will debut on the streaming service on Earth Day, April 22, 2021.
  • The four-part special-event series hails from National Geographic and plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture. Audiences will experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species:
    • Orcas
    • Humpbacks
    • Belugas
    • Narwhals
    • Sperm whales
  • Throughout the series, National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Brian Skerry unveils new science and technology to spotlight whales as they make lifelong friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young, and grieve deeply for the loss of loved ones.

About the Series:

  • Filmed over three years in 24 global locations, throughout this epic journey, viewers learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined. This is a personal story that very few are lucky enough to witness … until now.
  • Secrets of the Whales is narrated by Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Avatar, Gorillas in the Mist) and scored by French composer Raphaelle Thibaut (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Act).

National Geographic Magazine and Books:

  • National Geographic magazine’s May issue (available online at natgeo.com mid-April) will be a single topic Earth Day issue showcasing Brian Skerry’s bold new photography.
  • Skerry’s latest work will also be featured in the National Geographic book Secrets of the Whales, timed to the special. Pre-orders are available now, the book goes on sale April 6th.

Secrets of the Whales Episodes

Episode 1: “Orca Dynasty”

  • Orcas across the globe use unique strategies to stay on top of the food chain. Patagonia’s whales catch sea lions off the beach, New Zealand’s orcas root out hidden stingrays, and Norway’s sea giants master the tail slap. Witness five powerful orca matriarchs pass down their family hunting traditions to the next generation, preserving their way of life before the customs are lost forever.

Episode 2: “Humpback Song”

  • In a classroom that spans the world’s oceans, from Alaska’s herring-rich coastline to Antarctica’s feeding grounds, humpback calves learn their family’s traditions. Cooperative hunting strategies, the longest migrations of any known mammal and communicating through complex songs to find a mate are all lessons absorbed by the younger generation.

Episode 3: “Beluga Kingdom”

  • Beluga whales share their northern kingdom in Greenland with a mysterious cousin: the narwhal, a real-life unicorn of the sea. Both species begin a thrilling adventure through a maze of sea ice to their ancestral summering grounds in the Canadian Arctic. Even though they follow ancient migration routes, trouble lurks around every corner. From freezing environments to fierce predators, only their shared knowledge and power of family can get them through safely.

Episode 4: “Ocean Giants”

  • On an epic journey that spans the world’s oceans in Dominica, the Azores and Sri Lanka, witness the complex culture of the gentle giants. Relying solely on the next generation’s ability to learn their intricate ways, family culture and secrets, the sperm whales’ future rests upon its youngest members.

Creative Team:

  • Secrets of the Whales is produced for National Geographic by Red Rock Films
    • For Red Rock Films, Brian Armstrong and Shannon Malone-DeBenedictis are executive producers
    • For Earthship, James Cameron and Maria Wilhelm are executive producers and Kim Butts is associate producer
    • For National Geographic, Pamela Caragol is executive producer and Geoff Daniels is executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment for National Geographic Global Networks.
