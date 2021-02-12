Nat Geo WILD Shares Clips from Upcoming Valentine’s Weekend Episode of “Heartland Docs, DVM”

Heartland Docs, DVM, a series that follows a veterinarian couple in rural Nebraska, will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special “Valentine’s Weekend Edition” on Nat Geo WILD.
- Viewers are invited to keep falling in love with Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder, as they treat patients and their owners with all the heart you could want and more.
- Tune in on Saturday, February 13 at 10/9c to watch the couple spring into action when inclement weather strikes in America's heartland.

About Heartland Docs, DVM:
- In picturesque, rural Hartington, Nebraska, Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder are a married team of veterinarians whose unbridled commitment to the community’s generational farmers is paramount to the preservation of the nation’s food supply. Along with their teenage sons, Charlie and Chase, the doctors are always on the go as their veterinary practice cares for the region’s myriad of animals in need, including cows, pot-bellied pigs, llamas, deer and possum. The Schroeders’ credo extends beyond saving the animals on which America depends; it’s about making each visit something to look forward to for both the animals and their caretakers, even in the toughest conditions. From winter blizzards to spring tornadoes and blistering summer heat waves, Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder overcome the obstacles with skill and heart.
- Check out our review of the Nat Geo WILD series.