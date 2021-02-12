Take a Ride on the Newly-Themed Keister Coaster at Disney’s Boardwalk With This New Video

Take a tour and ride on the updated Keister Coaster waterslide at Disney's BoardWalk Inn and Villas at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Back in December, we got a look at the updated 200-foot-long Keister Coaster waterslide set to debut at the Luna Park Pool at Disney's BoardWalk Villas at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- The new look with Mickey and friends set in the style of the current shorts series is quite the change from the previous clown version that overlooked the pool.
- The Boardwalk Inn and Villas is modeled after a turn-of-the-century Atlantic City resort. The property wonderfully captures the magical feeling of an Eastern Seaboard during the ’20s and ’30s. The Boardwalk Inn and Villas sits at the edge of Crescent Lake and offers many dining and entertainment experiences along the Coney Island-style boardwalk attached to the property.
- The resort is within walking distance to both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.